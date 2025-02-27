Gathering of flavours: Taste meets art

The culinary expertise of Anumitra Ghosh-Dastidar and Vanika Choudhary was on full display at their tables, where I had the pleasure of savouring their creations. Ghosh-Dastidar, in collaboration with Archana Hande, presented the thought-provoking concept 'Forbidden. Stolen. Feral,' which shed light on the often-overlooked narratives of class supremacy that underpin India's diverse culinary landscape. By delving into the biographies of ingredients from the Eastern Himalayas and the Western Ghats, the duo revealed the complex histories of trade, cultural exchange, and plunder that have shaped the country's cuisine.

As I savoured the dishes, several stood out for their bold flavours and fascinating stories. The amuse bouche, featuring acacia honey, white butter, and black pepper sourced from the Soligas tribal community of Northern Karnataka, was a masterful blend of textures and tastes. I was also introduced to the chakhao angouba, a sticky rice from Manipur, and single clove garlic slivers infused with Kangra valley honey for over a year.