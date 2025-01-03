6 must-try dishes from the Northeast and where to find them?

Bamboo, momo, steamed delicacies, meat etc are some of the names which flashes in your head when speaking of Northeast Indian food. Discover some of the authentic dishes from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram which are a must try if you happen to visit these regions. Indulge gives you a checklist of local delicacies and where to find them, below.
When in the ‘Land of Rising Sun’, Arunachal Pradesh, you cannot make an exit without indulging yourself in a warm bowl of Thukpa. This traditional noodle soup which can easily be eaten and slurped at the same time has been popularized around the region. Made with hand-made noodles, full of veggies, flavourful meat and packed with a broth with the goodness of ginger and garlic, it helps combat the cold weathers and keeps you warm. The Thukpa House in particular is one of the most famous joints for authentic Thukpa.
Another favourite from Arunachal Pradesh is the Zan. With the ongoing trend of boosting and consuming millet flour as an alternate grain, Zan is a not to miss out on option. This dish combines millet flour, vegetables, ginger, garlic and chilli (depending on spice levels) and fermented with cheese or meat. One can head over to The Anini in Tawang for a delectable bowl of Zan.
If you are looking for a breakfast item that is light, provides warmth and energises you for the rest of the day, you can check out Sanpiau from Mizoram. This rice porridge is infused with herbs and spices and not only satisfies hunger all year round, but does the trick especially in winters. When in Mizoram, you can definitely pay a visit to Bamboo Hut which is well-known for its Sanpiau’s.
While visiting Assam or Nagaland, fish lovers have to try their authentic Bamboo Steamed Fish. This dish comprises fresh fish marinated with indigenous herbs and banana leaves. It is then steamed inside bamboo tubes to give it the perfect smoky flavour while retaining the juiciness of the fish itself. Served with steamed rice or chutney during the monsoons and winters, it is one of the local dishes that cannot be given a miss. In Assam, The Guwahati Kitchen is quite famous for its steamed fish.
Made with unripe papayas the Amitar Khar is a delicacy found in Assam. The dish contributes to high and unique flavour profiles and also has digestive benefits. Papayas cooked in spices, mustard oil, green chillies and five spices, it is usually served as an appetiser paired with rice or dal. You can check out Khorikaa Restaurant in Assam where they still prepare the dish using traditional techniques and quality ingredients.
The Kaas Kolor Pitika is a traditional Assamese dish made with boiled potatoes, roasted eggplants, green chillies, mustard oil and fresh coriander leaves. What makes this dish stand out is the smokiness emitted from the roasted eggplants which gives it a unique texture, flavour and aroma. It is usually a perfect fit Autumn onwards. You can check out the Mayfair Spring Valley Resort for a taste of authentic Kass Kolor Pitika.