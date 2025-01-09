This home-grown dessert and snack brand has you all set for Lohri this year

With Lohri around the corner, this home-grown dessert and snack brand - The Cinnamon Kitchen has dropped its new festive menu. The items are available to order anywhere round the country and they are 100 per cent gluten free, preservative free and a healthy alternative to sweets. One cannot obviously forget the sweet factor during festive seasons and thus, the brand has not only curated a Lohri hamper but also introduces alluring Chikkis.
The perfect blend of jaggery, cashews and pistachios with a warm and aromatic ginger and cardamom powder, these Chikkis are naturally sweetened by Jaggery. A wholesome gift for those who prefer to eat healthy or cut down on sugar, this balance between the sweet and spice garnished with rose petals is sure to live in the memory long after it has been devoured.
If you are looking for a gift for your Lohri parties then check out this hamper which blends savoury tit bits and sweet indulgences perfectly. The Lohri hamper includes the jaggery-based Chikki; Poppy Seeds pinni which are a healthier twist on the classic Punjabi mithai, making it vegan, gluten-free and a perfect treat; Maamoul cookies comprise short-bread style cookies made with almond, rice-flour, honey with dates and spice-mix; Intense Dark Chocolate Fudge because no festival is complete without chocolate in some form; and Methi millet crackers which are baked and delectable.