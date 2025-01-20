Lesser-known Italian dishes you must try

Italy is globally celebrated for its rich culinary heritage, with pizza and pasta dominating the spotlight. However, the country's regional cuisines boast a treasure trove of lesser-known dishes that are just as deserving of attention. From the mountains of the north to the coastal villages in the south, Italy’s lesser-known dishes offer a delightful mix of flavours and textures that reflect its diverse culture. Here are a few hidden gems worth trying.

1. Ribollita (Tuscany)

This hearty soup is a staple in Tuscany and translates to "reboiled." Originally a peasant dish, ribollita is made with leftover bread, vegetables, and cannellini beans, all simmered together to create a thick, rustic soup. The dish is typically enriched with olive oil and served with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil for added depth of flavour.

2. Pasticciotto (Puglia)

Pasticciotto is a delicious custard-filled pastry that hails from the region of Puglia. It consists of a tender, buttery dough stuffed with rich, creamy lemon-flavoured custard. Often enjoyed as a breakfast treat or afternoon snack, pasticciotto is a beloved comfort food for locals and a must-try for those visiting southern Italy.

3. Casoncelli (Lombardy)

A lesser-known cousin of ravioli, casoncelli is a stuffed pasta originating from Lombardy, particularly in the Bergamo and Brescia areas. The pasta is typically filled with a mixture of pork, beef, breadcrumbs, and cheese, then tossed in butter, sage, and grated cheese for a deliciously rich flavour. This dish perfectly encapsulates the Italian love for simple, yet exquisite, ingredients.

4. Frittata di Cipolle (Sicily)

A Sicilian classic, frittata di cipolle is an onion omelette that highlights the natural sweetness of caramelised onions. Served as a light meal or an appetiser, it’s made by cooking onions slowly in olive oil, then folding them into beaten eggs and frying the mixture. Often paired with bread or cheese, this dish is a true reflection of Sicily’s love for bold, simple ingredients.

5. Agnolotti del Plin (Piedmont)

Agnolotti del Plin is a small, delicate pasta from the Piedmont region. These tiny ravioli-like pockets are typically filled with slow-cooked meats, such as veal or pork, and then folded into a square shape. It’s often served with a rich butter and sage sauce or a meat-based broth, making it an exquisite dish that is best enjoyed with a glass of local wine.

Italy’s culinary landscape is full of hidden treasures, each dish offering a glimpse into the culture and history of its region. The next time you find yourself in Italy, step beyond the well-known classics and savour the flavours of these lesser-known dishes.