World Milk Day 2025: What makes Donkey Milk one of the most expensive milks in the world?

Drop all your inhibitions towards a donkey because they happen to give one of the most expensive milks in the world. Combined with extensive labour to extract the milk, its deficiency compared to other forms of milk, the benefits of donkey milk and more, the price of a litre of donkey milk today stands very high. It is reported that Egyptian Queen Cleopatra used to take milk baths in donkey milk. Moreover, this is also used to make Pule Cheese, another one that tops the world’s most expensive chart in its own category.
There are four primary reasons why Donkey Milk is so expensive today.
Low production
Unlike cows or other animals that produce milk, donkey milk is not available all year round. They are only available when the donkey lactates around a foal. This lactation period is shorter and that is why milking cannot be done very often, since that can in turn harm the foal. Moreover, a donkey averagely produces anything between 0.2 liters to 0.5 liters which is very less in comparison to cow milk where one cow can produce almost 25-30 litres a day.
Labour intrinsic
While maintaining cows are commonly heard of, donkey farms are not seen very often. They are difficult to maintain and requires intrinsic labour work. Donkey’s are also not mass bred for milk production. They were traditionally known as beasts of burden and using donkey milk has grown in popularity quite recently as opposed to the luxury it earlier was. Also, donkey farms are not very strong on the infrastructural front like cow or goat milk production. There is more manual work required. Thus it takes a lot more effort to manage donkeys and produce donkey milk.
Not for Mass market
Donkey milk is produced and sold in very niche markets like skincare, food, and medical care. In medicine, it is used for premature babies as the composition of Donkey milk is very close to that of human milk. Those suffering from allergy also sometimes use Donkey milk. Due to its anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties, it is a popular component in several skincare products like soap and bath gels.
Close to human milk
Interestingly, donkey milk is very close to human milk in composition. It has high lactose quantity; Vitamic C which is almost four times more than that of cow’s milk and fatty acids. It has natural anti-microbials and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, with low casein, it is preferred by those who find it difficult to digest cow milk or have low lactose tolerance.
How much is the net worth of a liter of Donkey Milk?
After understanding the benefits and significance of Donkey Milk, it is time to reveal that a liter of this milk can sell at an exorbitant amount of Rs 5000- Rs 7000 (approx.) in India.