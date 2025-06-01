World Milk Day 2025: What makes Donkey Milk one of the most expensive milks in the world?

There are four primary reasons why Donkey Milk is so expensive today.

Low production

Unlike cows or other animals that produce milk, donkey milk is not available all year round. They are only available when the donkey lactates around a foal. This lactation period is shorter and that is why milking cannot be done very often, since that can in turn harm the foal. Moreover, a donkey averagely produces anything between 0.2 liters to 0.5 liters which is very less in comparison to cow milk where one cow can produce almost 25-30 litres a day.

Labour intrinsic

While maintaining cows are commonly heard of, donkey farms are not seen very often. They are difficult to maintain and requires intrinsic labour work. Donkey’s are also not mass bred for milk production. They were traditionally known as beasts of burden and using donkey milk has grown in popularity quite recently as opposed to the luxury it earlier was. Also, donkey farms are not very strong on the infrastructural front like cow or goat milk production. There is more manual work required. Thus it takes a lot more effort to manage donkeys and produce donkey milk.