Romancing the Mango: Chef Sadaf Hussain’s mango-centric dinner at Bazm-e-Aam celebrates India’s beloved fruit

To celebrate this nostalgia, Delhi-based Kashkol Collective’s Bazm-e-Aam at IIC, offered an evening of poetry, dastangoi, music, and a mango feast curated by chef and author Sadaf Hussain. “Everyone has a childhood memory with mango,” says Hussain. For him, summers meant endless mangoes at his grandparents’ home in Sasaram, Bihar. He recalls eating mango mixed with rice and dal — a combo that reminded him of Thailand’s mango sticky rice, “but desi-style, though I didn’t love it,” he laughs.

On the plate

An elaborate five-course mango-themed meal awaited guests on the fountain lawn with recipes Hussain sourced from friends and local chefs across India. It began with a glass of chilled Aam ka Panna, setting the tone for the warm evening, paired with Mango Moong Dal Chaat — a sweet-savoury mix of raw mango, crispy moong dal, green chilli, and pomegranate — a palate refresher before the hefty main courses. Aam ka Panna, is popular in mango-abundant regions like Bihar and Jharkhand, says Hussain. “My mother used to make it every day. We’d return from school and the panna would be ready,” he says.

A standout was Hussain’s favourite, Aam Keema, popular in Lucknow and Old Delhi. “It’s essential to make it every summer, because you’re not just eating regular mutton keema.” Hussain’s version presents itself elegantly, where tart mango meets rich, slow-cooked mutton with bits of potato for texture and to soak up the spice and tang. “With keema, you always want some sourness,” he explains. “People use curd, tomato, or karonda. “So in summer, why not swap in mangoes? It brings its own kind of tang. Especially with mutton.”