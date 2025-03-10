Un-missable Holi menus you need to explore in your city

Located in the serene foothills of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, The Westin Himalayas is celebrating a sustainable Phoolon Wali Holi. Its in-house restaurant Akasa, helmed by Chef Gaurav Sircar is all set to welcome guests over the weekend with a buffet complete with iconic dishes from all States and Union Territories across India. From smoky Kerala toddy shop erachi pepper fry and Old Delhi butter chicken to Hyderabadi kathal ki biryani, Chenna Payesh from Bengal or Bihari litti chokha , one would find discover the regional flavours of India through the culinary prowess of Chef Sircar. From March 13-15. Price per person: Rs 2500+