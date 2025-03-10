Un-missable Holi menus you need to explore in your city

Celebrate the Festival of Colours with the culinary colours at these eateries in Jaipur, Goa, Ahmedabad, New Delhi and Uttarakhand. From middle -eastern cuisine to a Garwali Thali or even vivacious holi parties and special menus, check out what you should not miss this weekend around India.
Here are the restaurants offering the best festive menus for Holi
This Holi, check in at Laurel by Flavors in Ahmedabad and discover one of the most craziest and colourful celebrations. This happening place with platful vibes has a Holi-special menu designed for all the party goers. Dance, feast and enjoy the moments. March 13 onwards. Price for two (approx.) Rs 2500+
With specialties like Nouba Special Chicken Chili and Tai Pai Chicken which are accompanied by some of the liveliest handcrafted cocktails, one cannot give Nouba in Jaipur a miss. March 13 onwards. Price for two (approx.) : Rs 3000+
Celebrate the festival of culinary colours under open sky surrounded by twinking lights and greenery at The Big Tree Café, Jaipur. Their Holi-special menu comprises mouth-watering dishes and made to perfection cocktails like Strawberry Colada or Hibiscus Margarita. March 13 onwards. Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+
The beachside diner Tikitii in Goa gives you tropical vibes amidst the sounds of the sea beach. It promises to be a Holi bash filled with flavour and coastal charm, with the Holi menu which has mouth-watering items which one can savour with complementing cocktails. March 13 onwards. Price for two (approx.): Rs 2100+
From mouther watering dishes like Farzified Tempura Prawns, Guntur Chilli Chicken, Vada Pav, Boti Kebab, Daal Chawal Arancini and Ras Malai Tres Leches to views like a private beach, poolside deck and the vast flowing sea, newly opened Farzi Goa has your Holi weekend sorted. At Mayfair on the Sea, Morjim, Goa. March 14 onwards.
If you want to experience the Middle Eastern cuisine this Holi, then head over to Anar located at Anjuna in Goa. Rich with its middle Eastern flavours and dishes like Persian Kabab Koobideh, Anar Special Kabab with pomegranate molasses, or the Fesenjoon and Ghormeh Sabzi , it’s a cuisine to not miss out on. March 14 onwards.
At JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, you would experience a kaleidoscope of colours and flavours with its special ‘Rang Barse: a Holi Brunch celebration’. With delightful Holi pani puri shots to signature starters like Paneer Tikka sliders or desserts like Gulkand Cheesecake Shots or Rabdi cups, this a brunch that is not to be missed. On March 14.
Located in the serene foothills of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, The Westin Himalayas is celebrating a sustainable Phoolon Wali Holi. Its in-house restaurant Akasa, helmed by Chef Gaurav Sircar is all set to welcome guests over the weekend with a buffet complete with iconic dishes from all States and Union Territories across India. From smoky Kerala toddy shop erachi pepper fry and Old Delhi butter chicken to Hyderabadi kathal ki biryani, Chenna Payesh from Bengal or Bihari litti chokha , one would find discover the regional flavours of India through the culinary prowess of Chef Sircar. From March 13-15. Price per person: Rs 2500+