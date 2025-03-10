Make a splash with a skin-friendly Holi

This Holi, it will be best to use colours and chemical-free gulals. In addition, it is important to make our youngsters realise the benefits of playing a safe and secure Holi, as they often seem to suffer from severe damage caused by chemical-based colours. It damages not only their skin but also their eyes beyond repair.
There are toxic-free gulals available in the market. In addition, I would recommend playing this year’s Holi with tesu flowers, as they are also available in the market.
Oiling is key
Now, for prevention (or it will be better to call safety guards), apply heavy oil to your skin and hair so that no colour penetrates the pores. Either olive oil or a seed and sandalwood oil is recommended, as these are heavy and create a natural sunscreen. For the hair, use a good old pure coconut oil. Many times after Holi, the hair feels very dry. This will help prevent that and also condition the hair at the same time. You’ll find every deadly coloured hand that comes your way slipping right off and unable to cover you with as much colour as intended!
I have seen that even the nails very often get coloured and look terrible for days after Holi. The best way to prevent this is to apply a petroleum jelly on the nails and keep them short.
Scrub it away
It is always advisable to make a cleansing body scrub and keep it in the bathroom after Holi celebrations, as it is almost impossible to do so when you are covered and dripping with colour. Conjure up the following things, and remove the colour from the body with this fabulous exfoliating natural body scrub.
1 tbsp oatmeal
3 tbsp sandalwood powder
2 tbsb rice powder
50g powdered almonds
20g powdered fuller’s earth.
Mix all these things with a pinch of powdered camphor, milk, lemon juice, and 3 tbsp of almond oil. You can soak all these things in a bowl and leave them in your bathroom.
Scrub all over the body, especially the areas prone to colour, and see the colour fade away. Avoid soap. If your skin is extra sensitive, make some sandalwood paste mixed with a few drops of almond oil and rose water and smear this all over the face. This is excellent for rashes caused by strong chemical colours.
Must do hair care
Many times, the hair becomes rough. Treat it naturally with the easiest natural conditioner: Mayonnaise. This will soften it and also help take out the colour. Shampoo your hair later.
For the eyes
As many times the eyes catch colours, keep a bowl of iced-rose water in the fridge ready, dip cotton wool pads and use them to wipe away colours. This is soothing and also helps drain away particles of colour inside the eye.
If you love someone, show it by using safe and non-toxic gulal colours. Happy Holi.