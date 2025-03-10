Make a splash with a skin-friendly Holi

Oiling is key

Now, for prevention (or it will be better to call safety guards), apply heavy oil to your skin and hair so that no colour penetrates the pores. Either olive oil or a seed and sandalwood oil is recommended, as these are heavy and create a natural sunscreen. For the hair, use a good old pure coconut oil. Many times after Holi, the hair feels very dry. This will help prevent that and also condition the hair at the same time. You’ll find every deadly coloured hand that comes your way slipping right off and unable to cover you with as much colour as intended!

I have seen that even the nails very often get coloured and look terrible for days after Holi. The best way to prevent this is to apply a petroleum jelly on the nails and keep them short.