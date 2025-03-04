Make your Holi preparations complete by adding these snacks and desserts to the list

With just a handful days left for Holi, here are two quick and delicious items that you can add to your menu during Holi parties at home. You can also make the dessert and distribute it to friends and family showing your culinary skills to the world. Take a cue from executive Chef Ashu Chug from Jaypee Green, Greator Noida and make some delectable Holi specials.
Rango Ke Gubaare
Ingredients:
For Raj Kachori
½ Cup fine rava
1 ½ tbsp Whole wheat flour
1 tbsp gram flour
To taste salt and pepper
¼ tsp red chili powder
¼ tsp fennel powder
1 tsp oil
2 to 3 pinches baking soda
Water as required
Oil as required – for deep frying
For Chaat Stuffing
50gms makhana, fried
100gms boiled moong sprouts
100gms boiled and peeled potatoes cubes
20pcs mini bhalle, pre soaked [optional]
4 tbsps onion chopped
4 tbsps tomatoes chopped
1-2 green chillies chopped
50gms green apple chopped
200gms beaten curd (yogurt)
4 tsp blue berry compote
4 tbsp green chutney
4 tbsp sweet tamarind chutney
Black salt – as required
Roasted cumin powder – as required
Red chili powder - as required
Chaat masala powder - as required
8 to 10 papdi
Fine sev - as required
4 tbsp pomegranate arils
Finely chopped coriander leaves - as required
Method:
Making Raj Kachori Dough
In a mixing bowl put fine rava , whole wheat flour, besan, add salt, red chili powder, saunf powder, black pepper powder, baking soda , drizzle oil and mix well.
Then pour water gradually and knead well to form firm dough. Cover the dough with a moist kitchen towel and let the dough rest for 30 minutes.
After 30 minutes, knead the dough again, divide them in equal parts to form medium sized balls. Cover the dough balls with a moist kitchen napkin, to prevent drying.
Take each dough ball at a time, roll evenly into 4 to 5 inches diameter, nor too thin nor too thick.
Frying Raj Kachori
Heat oil in a kadai over medium low flame, once it reaches the desired temperature, Gently slid the kachori in it.
As soon as the kachoris come up on top, gently nudge the kachori with the slotted spoon, so that it puffs up, turn the kachoris upside down and continue frying until it turns crisp and golden in colour.
Then transfer the fried kachoris with a slotted spoon over a kitchen paper towels for extra oil to be absorbed. Repeat the process with the remaining dough.
Assembling
Place one kachori in a serving plate , Break the upper crust of the kachori and create enough space to pour the ingredients.
Put a spoon full of makhanas, moong sprouts, potatoes, mini bhalle, onion, tomatoes, chili, apple, top it with beaten curd, blue berry compote, green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney as required.
Sprinkle some black salt, roasted cumin powder, red chili powder and chat masala as required.
Crush some papdi and top it on the raj kachori. Finally garnish with some sev, pomegranate arils, chopped coriander leaves and serve immediately.
Sweet Splash Gujiya
Ingredients:
For Paan Dough
1 cup all-purpose flour
Pinch salt
2 tbsp ghee melted
1/3 cup Betel leaf puree
water to knead the dough
For Stuffing
½ Cup mawa
3 tbsp desiccated coconut powder
1/4 tsp fennel seeds
1 tbsp tutti frutti
1 tbsp gulkand rose petal preserve
2 tbsp sugar powder
For the Narangi Dough
1 cup all-purpose flour
Pinch salt
2 tbsp ghee melted
1 tsp orange rind
water to knead the dough
For the stuffing
1cup condensed milk
1/2 cup semolina (suji)
1/4 tsp cardamom powder
2 tbsp raisins
2 tbsp cashew nuts
2 tbsp chopped almonds
150 gmsfresh grated coconut
Sugar syrup
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup granulated white sugar 100 grams
Few drops paan essence optional
Method:
to prepare Paan Gujiya
In a bowl put flour, salt, mix it properly, then add the ghee to it and mix well to combine. Further add betel puree, lukewarm water and knead a soft dough. Cover the dough and let it rest for 30 minutes.
Heat a pan add ghee, khoya and cook it for 2 min, transfer it in a bowl. To this add desiccated coconut, fennel, ,tutty fruity, gulkand, sugar powder and mix well. Divide into equal portions
Divide the dough in equal size balls. Roll each balls in a thin circle. In the half fold, place some gujiya mixture. Fold gujiya into half and apply water along the edges and seal it tight.
Fold the edges and give shape like a rope or press the edges lightly with the fork.
Heat oil in a pan. When ready for frying, lower the flame and fry gujiyas until crisp and golden brown.. Remove from oil and drain it on the paper towel.
Meanwhile prepare the sugar syrup by adding 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup sugar to a pan. Once the sugar dissolves and the mixture starts to boil, lower the flame and cooks until it gets a little sticky and then turn off the heat. Add few drops of paan essence.
Transfer the gujiyas into the sugar syrup, 30 seconds on each side and then remove them from the syrup using a tong dripping any excess syrup. Place them on parchment paper and garnish with crushed tutti frutti . Once the syrup dries off, store them in an airtight container.
To Prepare Narangi Gujiyya
In a bowl put flour, salt, mix it properly, then add the ghee to it and mix well to combine. Further add orange rind, lukewarm water and knead a soft dough. Cover the dough and let it rest for 30 minutes.
To prepare the stuffing, roast semolina over a low heat till it changes color, add condensed milk, elaichi powder, raisins, cashew nuts, almonds, and grated coconut, mix well to combine and cook further, stirring occasionally, till the mixture is dry. Divide into equal portions
Repeat the above process of folding and cooking the gujiyas.
Arrange them on serving platter and enjoy it with your loved once.