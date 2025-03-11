North India's first coffee modbar opens doors in Jaipur

For the unversed and those who might be keen on delving deeper into the concept of a modbar, it is firstly the short form of a modular brewing system. In this system, the espresso machine is placed beneath a counter through its sleek and elegant design and the knobs of the machine are carefully displayed over the counter. Its classy and sleek design compacts the machinery into a smaller size and eliminates the distance between a barista and the guest make the coffee brewing and serving experience wholesome and interactive. With an increase in the numbers of coffee drinkers and an increase in the numbers of artisanal coffee aficionados modbars are often the go-to option to satisfy the guest.