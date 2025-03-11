North India's first coffee modbar opens doors in Jaipur

Jaipur opens doors to North India’s first concept coffee house Taffeta Coffee with its modbar approach. The opening of this outlet not only ushers in the largest coffee house in the city, but also a new era of coffee making for the lovers of this beverage. This luxury coffee house in the Pink City is all about brining innovation, modernity and elegance in the art of coffee-making. It is anticipated to redefine the coffee brewing experience with its artisanal craftsmanship, top quality beans and an immersive beverage making journey.
What makes Taffeta Coffee shine with its modbar system?
For the unversed and those who might be keen on delving deeper into the concept of a modbar, it is firstly the short form of a modular brewing system. In this system, the espresso machine is placed beneath a counter through its sleek and elegant design and the knobs of the machine are carefully displayed over the counter. Its classy and sleek design compacts the machinery into a smaller size and eliminates the distance between a barista and the guest make the coffee brewing and serving experience wholesome and interactive. With an increase in the numbers of coffee drinkers and an increase in the numbers of artisanal coffee aficionados modbars are often the go-to option to satisfy the guest.
The interiors of Taffeta Coffee are soothing, calm, and beautiful. The pastel seats and the white marbles fittings all around makes it the perfect spot to sip your morning cuppa in peace while reading a book, or take time out to meeting your friends, or head over for a corporate meeting. Coming to the coffee itself, the beans are sourced from the finest plantations across the globe and the collection includes rare and finest beans with which the coffee is brewed. These beans are roasted in-house which gives way to its unique aroma.
This coffee house which effortlessly blends traditional techniques with futuristic innovation and offers an experiential service to the coffee lovers is a unique addition to the culinary foothold of Jaipur.