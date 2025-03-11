This iconic restaurant chain opens its latest outlet in New Delhi, which pays tribute to the postal services

One of the very famous restaurants all over India, SOCIAL, has opened its newest outlet at Connaught Place, New Delhi. Merging the concept of Lutyens’ Delhi with SOCIAL’s signature quirky placements, this restaurant is truly one of a kind. But what makes it even interesting is its time. While grandeur and lavishness define each of the SOCIAL outlets, the New Delhi one is special because of its base theme which pays a tribute to the postal legacy of India. Being the country capital and having a postal code of 001, this outlet finds its root in heritage, culture and the art form behind the traditional way of communication – through letters.
What makes the newly opened SOCIAL in Connaught Place so special?
Blending the warmth of the Delhi that once was by trying to recreate the colonial charm and fusing it with a Delhi that it now is by introducing contemporary elements, the interiors speak volumes about the place. Adorned with yesteryears’ relics, vintage charm, postal stamps, locker rooms, old currency notes and much more it is a sight to behold. It further gives way to framed vintage postcards, letters and envelopes and even facts about lost letters hung on the walls creating a sense of nostalgia, excitement, and emotions that accompanied the arrival or non arrival of letters.
An oval-shaped island bar which mixes up some of the best cocktails in the city, stands as a master centerpiece. It resembles the British –era teller windows and the service counters are a replica of traditional post office sorting tables. Deep reds, limes and rich wooden textures help bring that vintage feel to life. The outlet also has sections of greens which symbolise miles a postman had to walk back in the days to deliver the letters.
What not to miss at SOCIAL?
While the décor may change, the outlet still serves the signature dishes that all SOCIAL café-bar are well known for. From crowd favourites like Butter Chicken Biryani, Fully Loaded Nachos, Old School Chicken Tikka, and Bell Pepper Pizza to some of the unforgettable sips like The Pink Pound, Thai Malish, and the iconic LLIITs, it gets creative every time. From live music, creative cocktails, and an electrifying atmosphere, SOCIAL has got it all.