Gelato, the beloved Italian frozen dessert, has a history as rich and indulgent as its flavors. While it is now synonymous with Italy, its origins stretch back thousands of years, through the courts of emperors and the experiments of culinary pioneers.

The story begins in ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt, where early civilizations harvested ice and snow, storing them in deep pits to create primitive frozen treats flavored with fruit and honey. The practice later found its way to Persia, where chilled desserts made from rose water and saffron delighted royalty.

The concept of frozen delights spread to Greece and Rome, where emperors such as Nero (37–68 AD) famously sent servants to fetch snow from the mountains, mixing it with fruit juices and honey—a distant ancestor of modern sorbets. But true gelato, as we know it, began to take shape during the Renaissance in Italy.

In the 16th century, Florence became the birthplace of modern gelato thanks to the creative genius of Bernardo Buontalenti, a celebrated architect and engineer. Commissioned by the powerful Medici family to prepare a grand feast, he crafted a creamy, frozen dessert made from milk, honey, and egg yolks—establishing the foundation for Italy’s famed gelato.