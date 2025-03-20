Bite-sized love through generations

Over the past few months, I've had the opportunity to work closely with a group of young adults, all of whom belong to the much-discussed Gen Z, born between 1998 and 2012. This generation is a fascinating blend of traits, challenges, and potentials. They are known for their sharp social awareness, unparalleled digital fluency, and an undeniable influence on today’s culture, trends, and consumer behaviors. Yet, despite their digital omnipresence and cultural sway, I recently came across an article in a globally respected publication that caught me by surprise. It highlighted a rather paradoxical phenomenon: these young people, seemingly always connected through technology and social media, are also among the loneliest generation.

Intrigued by this contradiction, I decided to delve deeper and began conversations with the Gen Z members around me, particularly focusing on their experiences in the world of relationships. To my surprise, when I took a glimpse into their dating lives through their profiles on various apps, I encountered a curious trend that, in a way, reassured me. Their profiles weren’t simply listing interests or hobbies—they were, in many cases, a fervent celebration of their love for food. And not just casually mentioning it, but almost as a declaration of identity. The more I explored, the more I realized that, despite all the complexities of modern life, food remains a universal connector, one that transcends generations.