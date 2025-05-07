Honey Hacks: How to prevent it from crystallising?

Four hacks to prevent honey from crystallising:

When you are storing a fresh jar of honey, keep these hacks in mind to make it easier for consumption.

Note the temperature

The cooler the temperature the faster it crystallises. Thus, keep the jar of honey away from cold temperature. The ideal storage temperature should be anywhere above 21 degree centigrade or 70 degree Fahrenheit. Fluctuating temperature is also a reason why honey hardens. So, try and store it in a place where temperature is consistent.

Tight lids

Any foreign particles, air bubbles, pollen, moisture from the air etc. helps in speeding up the process of crystallization. Thus, keep the item in a tight lid jar, always.