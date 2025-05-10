Compound Chocolate: What differentiates them from regular chocolates?

There are several differences between a compound chocolate and regular chocolates. These can be broadly divided under fat, temperature absorption, taste, expense, uses and more.

The basic difference is in the make of the compound chocolate, while they are made with oils like coconut or palm oil, real chocolates, on the other hand is pure cocoa butter. If you have kept a chocolate bar out in the open for quite some time, you will notice that it starts melting. This is because they tend to melt in low temperatures as opposed to compound chocolates, which withstands comparatively higher temperatures.