Things you need to consider before embarking on a carnivore diet

The all-meat diet, popularly known as the carnivore diet, has evolved into several distinct approaches. Among these, two of the most debated versions are the raw carnivore diet and the cooked carnivore diet.

Both follow the core principle of consuming only animal-based products while eliminating all plant foods, sugars, and seed oils. But they differ significantly in preparation methods, safety concerns, and claimed benefits.

What is the raw carnivore diet?

The raw carnivore diet consists entirely of raw, unprocessed animal foods. This includes raw muscle meat, organ meats, raw eggs, and raw dairy. Proponents often adhere strictly to "nose-to-tail" eating, consuming the whole animal for its complete nutritional profile.

Some followers go even further with variations like the Lion Diet, which is strictly red meat (usually beef or lamb), salt, and water.

Purported benefits of the raw carnivore diet:

Maximal nutrient preservation: Heat-sensitive vitamins (like vitamin C, B-complex, and certain enzymes) are better retained in raw meat.

Improved digestion: Some followers claim raw meat is easier to digest due to intact natural enzymes.

Anti-inflammatory effects: Advocates report reduced joint pain, skin conditions, and autoimmune symptoms.

Enhanced mental clarity and mood: Anecdotal evidence suggests improved cognitive performance and emotional stability.

However, these benefits are largely anecdotal, and peer-reviewed research is limited.