Charting the evolution of Indian fusion food

The seeds of fusion were planted during India’s colonial past, when British, Portuguese, and Mughal influences began weaving themselves into the country's food culture. Dishes such as vindaloo, with its Goan-Portuguese roots, or mulligatawny soup—an Anglo-Indian invention—were early signs of what was to come. But fusion in its modern avatar gained momentum in the late 20th century, as Indian chefs abroad began reinterpreting age-old recipes for international palates.

In London and New York, pioneering chefs like Floyd Cardoz and Vineet Bhatia challenged rigid stereotypes of ‘curry-house’ cuisine. Their food was still unmistakably Indian in spirit, yet lighter, refined, and more cosmopolitan in form. Think tamarind-glazed quail, masala risotto, or smoked aubergine mousse. These weren’t mere novelties—they were thoughtful tributes to the mother cuisine, born of diaspora narratives and global exposure.