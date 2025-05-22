Why should you not accept, eat in, and store black plastic containers?

You might be eating harmful chemicals

There are two parts to understanding this concept. First, how are these containers made? Many times they are manufactured using recycled e-wastes like old electronics, making way for heavy metals like mercury and lead; brominated flame retardants, and BPA (Bisphenol A). Second, these find a way into the human body when you tend to have hot food in that container.

According to basic chemistry, heat expands, melts or allows leaching. These are the exact processes that happen when you warm your food in these containers and allow these harmful chemicals to leach into your food. Thus unknowingly, apart from having tasty food you are also eating harmful food. Moreover, most of these containers are not micro-wave safe, and even if you can manage to heat them up, the problem of leaching still persists.