How artisanal tea in India has brewed a quiet revolution

This shift didn’t happen overnight. While India remains one of the largest producers and consumers of tea globally, the artisanal tea movement has redefined the way the beverage is cultivated, consumed, and celebrated. Spearheaded by small-scale growers, independent blenders, and tea sommeliers, the movement is rooted in craftsmanship, sustainability, and a deeper appreciation for terroir.

Regions once known only for their commercial yields—Darjeeling, Assam, Nilgiris—are now producing limited-batch, hand-rolled teas with distinct flavour profiles. Estate owners are experimenting with single-origin offerings, white and oolong teas, and even fermentation techniques traditionally seen in East Asia. The result is a spectrum of flavour that goes far beyond the everyday cup.