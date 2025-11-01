4 creative ways to use cooking chocolate

Most of us buy a bar of cooking chocolate with a specific recipe in mind – a cake, a ganache, a tray of brownies perhaps – and then forget it at the back of the cupboard. Yet cooking chocolate can do far more than sweeten desserts. With a little imagination, it becomes an ingredient that bridges comfort and sophistication, a quiet enhancer of both sweet and savoury dishes.

Here are four creative ways to bring it back into your everyday cooking

Add a touch of depth to stews or chilli

A small piece of dark cooking chocolate stirred into a simmering pot changes everything. It softens sharp tomato edges, gives body to sauces, and leaves a whisper of bitterness that balances spice. In Mexico, cooks have been doing this for centuries with mole sauce – a blend of chillies, nuts and chocolate that coats meat with glossy warmth. You don’t need to recreate mole exactly; even in a lentil stew or vegetable chilli, a few squares of chocolate can transform the dish into something complex and quietly comforting.

Turn fruit into elegant snacks

Melted chocolate and fruit is hardly a new idea, but thinly sliced baked fruit chips dipped in chocolate feel unexpectedly modern. Slice apples or bananas finely, bake them until crisp, then coat half in melted chocolate and let them cool. They’re light, portable and oddly sophisticated, sitting somewhere between a sweet and a nibble. Sprinkle with a touch of sea salt or crushed nuts if you want something less traditional.