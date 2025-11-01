Visiting Seoul? 5 surprising food facts you should know

The first thing you notice about Seoul is the smell. It’s everywhere – drifting from alleyway stalls, curling up from bubbling pots, clinging to your clothes long after you’ve eaten. The city eats loudly and proudly, with a kind of rhythm that feels both ancient and modern at once. Everyone seems to be eating, preparing, or thinking about food. But there’s more to this city’s cuisine than the fiery red stews and barbecue platters that fill your Instagram feed. Look a little closer, and you’ll find a culture that speaks through its dishes, carrying old habits into a new age.

Here are five small but telling truths about food in Seoul – the kind that locals know by heart, but most visitors never hear

Side dishes are at the centre, not the edges

When a Korean meal arrives, the main dish doesn’t steal the show. Instead, the table fills with little plates called banchan– pickled vegetables, stir-fried greens, braised tofu, sometimes a sliver of omelette or spicy squid. They’re meant to be shared, tasted in small bites and refreshed daily. What looks like a handful of extras is actually the meal’s quiet foundation. In many homes, families take pride in their banchan recipes, which shift subtly with the seasons. It’s a small, everyday art form, the kind that doesn’t shout for attention but stays with you after the meal is done.

Kimchi isn’t one dish – it’s a whole language

Most travellers think of kimchi as that fiery cabbage sitting beside the rice bowl, but that’s only a fraction of it. There are hundreds of types, from cool cucumber kimchi in summer to rich, garlicky radish kimchi in winter. Some versions are bright and crisp; others ferment for months until they take on a deep, complex tang. Every family has its own preference. Making kimchi used to be a community affair – entire neighbourhoods coming together each autumn to prepare enough jars to last through winter. That tradition, known as kimjang, still survives in pockets of the city, tying people to the earth and to one another.