Winter fashion hacks: How to layer without looking bulky?

Here are five steps where you can intelligently wrap yourself up in winter clothes and avoid looking bulky on the outside.

Heavy base layer

Keep your base layer heavy. Start with a thermal made with merino wool or silk. It shouldn’t be very heavy or very thin. More than anything, it should be comfortable enough to make you feel like you have put on a second skin.

A slim mid-layer

Keep the mid-layer slim after a heavy inner layer/thermals. This helps in providing warmth through the trapped air in between the layers. A lighter mid-layer also means that the body doesn’t look bulky.

Structure outer layer

A structure's outer layer protects you from the cold, rain and chilly winds. Opt for tailored wool coats, puffer jackets, or long coats. However, very padded jackets or double-breasted coats should be avoided as they can give you a very bulky silhouette and add volume to the look.