Winter fashion hacks: How to layer without looking bulky?

How not to look bulky after layering clothes?
Worried about looking bulky as you layer up this winter? Here’s your five-step get-ready ritual for winter, which makes you wear clothes in layers but doesn’t make you look bulky.

Here are five steps where you can intelligently wrap yourself up in winter clothes and avoid looking bulky on the outside.

Heavy base layer

Keep your base layer heavy. Start with a thermal made with merino wool or silk. It shouldn’t be very heavy or very thin. More than anything, it should be comfortable enough to make you feel like you have put on a second skin.

A slim mid-layer

Keep the mid-layer slim after a heavy inner layer/thermals. This helps in providing warmth through the trapped air in between the layers. A lighter mid-layer also means that the body doesn’t look bulky.

Structure outer layer

A structure's outer layer protects you from the cold, rain and chilly winds. Opt for tailored wool coats, puffer jackets, or long coats. However, very padded jackets or double-breasted coats should be avoided as they can give you a very bulky silhouette and add volume to the look.

How to layer in winter without feeling bulky?

Balance is the understated key

Always keep your fashion put-ons very balanced. If you have a heavy upper layer then keep the lower layer lighter with a pair of stockings and boots. Ladies can opt for a tuck-in top, which defines their waistline while men can choose slim or straight pants to give more shape to their silhouette.

Accessories do the trick

Knowing when, where and how to use the accessories is one of the greatest ways to dress up without looking over-done, under-done, or bulky. For winter, stick to muted scarves that you can loop neatly around your neck. Hats and gloves made of cashmere beauties keep you looking good and feeling warm. Boots are your go-to when it comes to the season. Depending on your dress you ca choose from block boots, knee length boots and more.

