The royal icing vs buttercream debate, we are looking for an answer to

Ideally, if you are into baking or have thought of trying your hands in baking this winter, keep both handy. Royal icing vs buttercream is a decision which largely depends on what you are making and what kind of decoration you want on it.

To begin with, royal icing is hard, smooth, and the perfect choice for intricate designs. It is more on the dry side and does not cause a mess in the kitchen. Moreover, since it gets hard very quickly, the turnout time is less and it doesn’t smudge off easily. However, if you are making cakes, the non-creamy texture of royal icing may not be the best choice. It is hard and even though it doesn’t smudge, there might be visible cracks which can dilute the aesthetics of the cake. Moreover, it can be slightly plain in taste which might not be very favourable for a cake. Thus, royal icing is usually used in cookies, stenciling, edible cake decorating agents, gingerbread house details and more.