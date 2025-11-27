In the haze, Delhi reclaims its winter charm

Even more intriguing is the open courtyard above, where coffee shops are slowly taking shape, their soft lamps and wooden counters emerging just as the weather turns perfect for lingering outdoors. I stepped into the only one that has opened ahead of the rest, Cortasso. The cafe has an inviting, almost snug warmth to it, opening out onto a patio that looks over the central courtyard and the ancient banyan trees beyond. Their thick, cascading roots twist into the earth like silent witnesses to centuries of Delhi’s story. I especially loved that the space welcomes pets and serves excellent coffee. The hot chocolate, thick and velvety, sipped on a crisp winter evening, felt like a balm to the soul.

Not far from there, Dilli Haat feels as if it has been imagined for winter alone. The entire space bursts into colour as shawl vendors from across the country gather with their pashminas, kanjeevarams, yak wool wraps and hand woven stoles. The aroma of hot soups curls through the air from the Sikkim stall, where the queue for momos remains eternal. At the Kashmir counter, bowls of delicate yakhni ladled over steaming rice warm cold hands, while the Amritsari fish, the crisp pakoras and the reliable, fragrant chai from the Punjab stall find their way to eager visitors who settle on wooden benches, their breath rising like smoke into the dusky air. In winter, Dilli Haat becomes a tapestry of flavours, fabrics and footsteps, alive with the hum of a city that refuses to dim.

Come winter, Delhi transforms into a demanding queen, and we, her loyal subjects, cannot help but give in to the quiet lure, the drama and the timeless romance of the grand old city’s cold season.