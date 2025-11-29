How to go about strawberry picking, the perfect way?

If you find yourself intrigued by strawberry picking exercises and want to go in for one yourself, keep these in mind so that you can be well-informed about the process.

Red for strawberry

A perfect balance of sweet and sour flavours comes from a ripe strawberry. Ideally, avoid ones which are whitish or greenish in colour as that indicates the fruit not being completely ripe. Remember the process stops once they are plucked. Thus, it is better to pick ones which are already ripe, and leave those which are still yet to complete the process.

Texture trial

Before plucking a strawberry, touch the feel the surface. If it seems to be too mushy, then it is overripe and may not taste well. If the skin appears to be too dry then it can mean there is bruise and less water retention in the fruit, making it less juicy and flavourful.

Check for damage

A damaged strawberry is often discarded because it cannot be used well. Damage also means microbial infiltrations making the fruit often unfit for consumption. The best way to do is to feel for any softness, check for any visible cuts and never skip the underside of the fruit. While size of the fruit may not mean that the fruit is bad, but if you see a very out of the way shape, then you might need reconsider, but may still be edible.