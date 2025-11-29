How to go about strawberry picking, the perfect way?

While you enjoy various delicious food and drinks made with strawberries, ever wondered how it might feel if you are right in the process of strawberry picking, experiencing the whole journey from the farms, to the table? Several strawberry farms do conduct tours for visitors where they are given exclusive tutorials on strawberry picking before guiding them to execute the same. And the fun doesn’t stop there; it ends with preparing something from the collected strawberries.
If you find yourself intrigued by strawberry picking exercises and want to go in for one yourself, keep these in mind so that you can be well-informed about the process.
Red for strawberry
A perfect balance of sweet and sour flavours comes from a ripe strawberry. Ideally, avoid ones which are whitish or greenish in colour as that indicates the fruit not being completely ripe. Remember the process stops once they are plucked. Thus, it is better to pick ones which are already ripe, and leave those which are still yet to complete the process.
Texture trial
Before plucking a strawberry, touch the feel the surface. If it seems to be too mushy, then it is overripe and may not taste well. If the skin appears to be too dry then it can mean there is bruise and less water retention in the fruit, making it less juicy and flavourful.
Check for damage
A damaged strawberry is often discarded because it cannot be used well. Damage also means microbial infiltrations making the fruit often unfit for consumption. The best way to do is to feel for any softness, check for any visible cuts and never skip the underside of the fruit. While size of the fruit may not mean that the fruit is bad, but if you see a very out of the way shape, then you might need reconsider, but may still be edible.
Smell the strawberries
You can decipher how the strawberry will be from the scent of the fruit. Bring your nose close to the fruit but do not touch it. Inhale deeply. If the aroma is sweet, then it is ready to go on to your plate. If there is not scent at all, then it indicates a less flavourful fruit.
Leaves that speak
Check the leaves of the strawberry plant. If they look fresh and green that means the fruit is ripe. But if you notice a missing hull, it would mean that the fruit was pulled in haste and it might not give it a longer shelf life.
When to pick?
While picking strawberries from the farm, always complete the process before sunrise. Also, stay clear of picking those fruits that are near the ground. This might mean that they are infected with pesticides or pests. Moreover, while you are actually picking the fruit, gently twist the stem instead of pulling it harshly.
