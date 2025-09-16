Dwarka’s first chef-driven dining space, Matram, promises India on a plate

Matram makes a striking impression with stone-carved elephants, wooden pillars, and a water fountain. Inside, warm lighting meets Kathakali murals, while the ceiling, designed to mimic the open sky, draws inspiration from the nadumuttam of Kerala’s Nalukettu homes.

The kitchen is helmed by chef Suresh Singh Fartyal from Uttarakhand, who brings 24 years of experience across Goa, Punjab, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. “The challenge was sourcing ingredients,” he says. “Some, like nettle leaves from Uttarakhand or gucchi mushrooms from Himachal, were easy to bring in. Others required travelling across states to find the right vendors.”

The course began with Crisp Nadru (lotus root) Fritters, paired with three dips: Uttarakhand’s bhaang chutney, a tangy raw mango chutney, and a sweet-sour green apple chutney. What followed was a medley of the chef’s picks, including the Rum-Spiced Tiger Prawn Tandoori—soft, chewy prawns hot from the tandoor—which paired well with the chef’s favourite mocktail, the Uttarakhand Pahadi Hemp Spitz: nutty and faintly sweet.

The mocktail menu itself was a journey, with standouts like the Gujarati-style Variyali: frothy, sweet, made with fennel seeds and ice cream—a summer drink that still lands in September.