Here’s where you should head to for a Navaratri spread in Pune

Coming to the main course, the diners are in for a treat with the richness of Arbi Singhada aur Makhana Korma, which is a creamy mild spiced curry made with colocasia water chestnut and fox nuts. Some of the other treats are the light Phaldari Kofta Curry with its raw banana and cottage cheese lumps in a coconut and tomato gravy and the delectable sweet and sour pumpkin curry, Khatta Meetha Kaddu. These are well accompanied by traditional sides such as Vrat ke Chawal (samak rice), Kuttu ki Puri (buckwheat flour bread) and the bold Shengdana Amti, a spicy peanut curry made with crushed peanuts.

The festive meal ends on a sweet note with Makhana ka Kheer, made from lotus seeds in sweetened reduced milk with rose water and the rich mango-flavoured sweet yogurt Amrakhand, serving as the ideal festive dessert. The menu ensures that the celebration of Navratri is answered with comfort and culinary gratification.