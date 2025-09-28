Trends

How to remove turmeric stain from your clothes?

Here are some easy ways to remove turmeric stain from clothes.
Working with turmeric in paste, powder or whole form and got an unwanted stain on your clothes? Worry not, because here are several ways in which this stubborn yellow stain can be washed off with only some household ingredients and not much of a fuss.

Immediate First aid

When you just had a turmeric accident with splash of the spice all over your clothes, the immediate step to take is wash it under cold water so that the stain doesn’t settle in, in the first place. Cold water helps in diluting the turmeric colour so that the weirdly visible yellow stain isn’t there. After treating it to cold water, definitely give it a rinse cycle with all cleaning and colour guarding agents in the washing machine.

Soda Magic

If the stain is spread over a small area you can use a paste of liquid dish washing soap and baking soda. Apply it over the stain and wait it out for a few minutes before washing it. Soap neutralizes the oil while baking soda takes away the sticky pigment. Another option is to use baking soda with vinegar. First apply baking soda powder on the stain and then pour vinegar. This would lead to a fizzy reaction which is usually known to remove organic stains through chemical reactions.

Handy lemon

Always keep those lemon pieces handy because they are multi-talented! Squeeze lemon juice on the affected area and let it dry out under direct sunlight for a couple of hours. This works best on sunny day where the lemon extracts act as natural bleach.

Bleaching

Using artificial bleaching agents is also another way to do away with turmeric stain. Use diluted bleach directly on the stain and then gives it for a wash. This usually works like magic on those garments which are pure white in colour.

Chemical reactions!

Did you know that alcohol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide (in a controlled 3% usage) and hand sanitizers can be your quick fixes while removing turmeric stains? Dab it directly on top of the stain with cotton swabs, let it stay for a while and then wash it off. Sometimes you get stain remover spray and gels which might also work well on the fabric.

