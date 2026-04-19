Maltodextrin: The truth about this alternative food sweetener

Ever wondered where do you get the mild sweetness and the kick in your energy drinks or other non-sugary items that are available in the market? For those who go through the ingredients carefully would be familiar with the name Maltodextrin. While this is not classified as sugar, it works as a sweetener and gives you the taste you have been hunting for. Adopted by those who believe in living healthy and cutting down on the calories, Maltodextrin is the alternative that everyone is praising. However, recent studies have shown concern over its long-term consumption. Here’s a breakdown of what it is and what the effects can be on the body in the long run.
To clear the facts regarding its origin, Maltodextrin is a processed carbohydrate which is derived from corn, rice, potato and wheat starch. Organically, these starch molecules go through partial hydrolysis and then produce the glucose molecule called Maltodextrin. It is easy to digest and tastes just like sugar. One can spot these in protein supplements, energy drinks, packaged foods, food dressings and sauces and in many items that are labeled as sugar-free. If you consume it, you get a certain kick in the body and feel refreshed and energised. That is why many people, after long runs, drink health drinks that contain this component.
But, what one needs to be cautious of is the fact that often the sweetness present in these items is more than the amount of regular table sugar. This gives rise to the question of the effects on the human body on regular consumption of Maltodextrin, which are as below.
Rise in blood sugar: Intake of this substance leads to a spike in glucose levels. This increases the chance of Type 2 diabetes.
Gut concerns: It has been noticed that the component breaks down good gut bacteria and promotes the existence of harmful microbes. This affects the digestive system, over time.
Contains calorie: Unknowingly, you might end up consuming more carbohydrates just because a label says no sugar.
Ultra-processed food: Since maltodextrin is the result of extreme processing, it also means that regular consumption means regular intake of chemicals. This starts to disintegrate rhythmic body functions in the long term.
Thus, if you consume it occasionally, there might not be any health degradation. But if you are a regular consumer, then you might want to cut down on your intake for a healthier lifestyle.
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