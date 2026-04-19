Maltodextrin: The truth about this alternative food sweetener

Rise in blood sugar: Intake of this substance leads to a spike in glucose levels. This increases the chance of Type 2 diabetes.

Gut concerns: It has been noticed that the component breaks down good gut bacteria and promotes the existence of harmful microbes. This affects the digestive system, over time.

Contains calorie: Unknowingly, you might end up consuming more carbohydrates just because a label says no sugar.

Ultra-processed food: Since maltodextrin is the result of extreme processing, it also means that regular consumption means regular intake of chemicals. This starts to disintegrate rhythmic body functions in the long term.

Thus, if you consume it occasionally, there might not be any health degradation. But if you are a regular consumer, then you might want to cut down on your intake for a healthier lifestyle.