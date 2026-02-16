India’s first pure-play ice cream stock enlists on NSE and BSE

Sweet treats are no longer a freezer-only phenomenon; they are now a part of the Indian stock market. On Monday, Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd (KWIL) made its much-awaited entry into the National Stock Exchange and the BSE. The listing is the final move in a significant portfolio restructuring by FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL), making KWIL the first standalone listed ice cream company in the country.

Kwality Walls debuts in NSE and BSE with landmark demerger

The process of entering the stock market started in late 2024 when HUL cleared the demerger of its ice cream business—the force behind famous brands such as Cornetto and Magnum. After the National Company Law Tribunal gave its nod in November 2025, the demerger was completed on December 1.

As per the 1:1 ratio entitlement, every shareholder of HUL received one share of the new company in exchange for their existing shares. Although the stock opened at £0.30 (₹29.80) on the NSE—a slight discount to some of the earlier indicative prices—it started trading with an initial market capitalisation of approximately £700 million (₹7,001.78 crore).