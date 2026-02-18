Delhi’s newest dining spot offers European classics in a chic, relaxed ambience

European food is loved across the world for its rich flavours and comforting classics — from crusted pizzas and slow-simmered sauces to hand-shaped pastas, rustic breads, cured meats, aged cheeses, and beautifully crafted desserts. At Louve, the new venture by Shikha Begwani (of Ophelia and Cosy Box) on Humayun Road just outside Khan Market, European flavours find a fresh address in Delhi.

Looking for a slice of Europe in Delhi, check out Louve

As we walked in, we settled into a corner by one of the arched windows. The space designed by Sarbjit Singh of Fabinteriors felt inviting. Grand glass-and-crystal chandeliers hang above. Large paintings add character to the walls; a fountain anchors the space, and subtle grey, green, and pink accents warm up the otherwise minimal interiors.

We were handed four menus — European and Chinese menus, a cocktail list, and a drinks menu. Each of them had allergen markings making browsing easy. “Our food is rooted in classical French and Italian foundations,” says chef Selim.