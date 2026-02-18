Delhi’s newest dining spot offers European classics in a chic, relaxed ambience

European food is loved across the world for its rich flavours and comforting classics — from crusted pizzas and slow-simmered sauces to hand-shaped pastas, rustic breads, cured meats, aged cheeses, and beautifully crafted desserts. At Louve, the new venture by Shikha Begwani (of Ophelia and Cosy Box) on Humayun Road just outside Khan Market, European flavours find a fresh address in Delhi.
As we walked in, we settled into a corner by one of the arched windows. The space designed by Sarbjit Singh of Fabinteriors felt inviting. Grand glass-and-crystal chandeliers hang above. Large paintings add character to the walls; a fountain anchors the space, and subtle grey, green, and pink accents warm up the otherwise minimal interiors.
We were handed four menus — European and Chinese menus, a cocktail list, and a drinks menu. Each of them had allergen markings making browsing easy. “Our food is rooted in classical French and Italian foundations,” says chef Selim.
We began with the silky Pumpkin Ginger Soup followed by Poached Baby Chicken from the salads sitting on a bed of fresh arugula, olives, and cherry tomatoes. The classic Caesar Salad is another recommendation. For vegetarians, the beetroot and asparagus salad stood out for its crunch.
For appetisers, we sampled the Pistachio Lamb. It was served over a velvety bone marrow and lamb reduction, accompanied by celeriac fondue, nutty praline, and seasonal vegetables. The combination felt indulgent but balanced, with each element supporting the main protein.
Seafood lovers can opt for the Chilean Sea Bass, paired with clarified butter, ash potato, and gherkins, or choose scallops with lemon and capers, gently poached in butter and finished with beurre blanc. For something more comforting, the Baked Gnocchi in tomato vodka cream sauce with basil stays true to its Italian roots.
While waiting for our mains, we explored the cocktail menu curated by Vasile Dorofeev, the head mixologist. It features eight cocktails that cater to different palates. Hedonism, a gin-based drink, surprised us with its combination of feta cheese, watermelon freshness, and a subtle cheesecake note — savoury and fruity at once. Agoge, on the other hand, leaned warm and smoky, blending whiskey, orange reduction, cinnamon, and mulled wine espuma into a comforting sip.
No European restaurant is complete without pasta. We tasted the Morel Bourbon Chittara, rich with earthy mushrooms in a cream sauce finished with bourbon.
For the main course, we sampled the Prawn Curry — seared prawns served in a mild, creamy yellow curry with fragrant jasmine rice. Other chef recommendations are the Sous Vide Lamb Loin and the braised duck.
Interestingly, Louve also features a smaller Chinese menu. It includes dumplings, rice and noodle dishes, dim sums, and soups. “I didn’t want to add another European variation just for the sake of it. Chinese cuisine challenges us differently,” the chef explains. He adds that both classical European and Chinese cuisines value patience, flavour extraction, and harmony on the plate.
At 1 Humayun Road, open daily 12pm to 12am. Meal for two: ₹3,500 (excluding alcohol) approx.
This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith