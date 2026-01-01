Conversations over food at the turn of the New Year

Last weekend in Delhi, I found myself revisiting that idea of time through food and friendship. I spent an afternoon with one of the city’s most devoted diners, Sunil Kant Munjal, whose relationship with Delhi can be measured not in years or addresses but in lunches. Since 2009, he and three close friends have met regularly for long, unhurried meals across the city. What began as a single lunch evolved into a disciplined, joyful ritual. Over fifteen years, they ate their way through seventy two restaurants, from old institutions to narrow staircases hiding kitchens known only to regulars. The result is Table for Four, a book born of a simple habit and sustained by deep affection. Four friends. One table. A city that kept pulling up a chair.

Reading the book, I was struck by how Delhi never behaved like a backdrop. It entered the room, hovered between courses, changed moods mid meal. The city became a presence in their friendship, sometimes indulgent, sometimes impatient, always alive. Munjal put it beautifully when he said that they did not just meet in Delhi, they moved through it together. One lunch at a time. They lingered long after plates were cleared, discovered unfamiliar neighbourhoods, returned to beloved favourites, and laughed at how seriously they could analyse a dish. Their dining trail slowly began to resemble a map of Delhi’s appetite. European cafés and Italian tables claiming one stretch of the journey, Indian and Asian kitchens anchoring another. All of it unfolding as the city itself kept changing. Traffic thickened, décor evolved, attitudes shifted, cuisines multiplied, even the table mats and loos told stories of time passing. Owners and chefs left behind more than flavours. They left points of view. That constant churn gave the group reasons to keep showing up until showing up itself became the bond.