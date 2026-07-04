What is Dum Pukht, the slow-fire cooking technique transforming Indian cuisine

Indian cuisine has always been dependent upon time and spices to create taste, but there has been nothing more unique than the Dum Pukht style of cooking. The cooking process takes place over slow fire, whereby food items are cooked in a heavy pot until all the aroma, juice, and spices are mixed up. The Dum Pukht cooking technique is still widely followed in food items such as biryani and slow-cooked meat curries.

How the Dum Pukht cooking technique works and why it matters

The Dum Pukht cooking technique is based on two fundamental principles. First, dum pukht cooking requires low heat, and secondly, a closed container is used to prepare the food. Food is prepared in a heavy-base pan known as a handi and closed by making dough around it so that steam does not come out. As a result, the food cooks in its own juice.