Is coffee giving you sleepless nights? Change it to the fenugreek version

For hundreds of people around the globe, coffee is has turned into a life-supporting beverage. The morning doesn’t start with a fresh bath in warm water but with a fresh cup of hot coffee in the morning, and anytime throughout the day. However, those concerned about their health do acknowledge that drinking several cups of coffee throughout the day gives way to health problems and to find a solution to the problem people are looking into the age-old kitchen rituals. For this case, coffee finds an alternative in roasted fenugreek seeds.
Despite being called fenugreek seed ‘coffee’ the beverage doesn’t really contain any coffee. While it may resemble a regular coffee, it differs in the source ingredients, making process, taste and health benefits. Once brewed, the drink has a nutty caramelised flavour and can be enjoyed the same way one enjoys regular coffee.
How to make it at home?
Making fenugreek coffee takes only three to four steps. Take a pan and dry roast fenugreek seeds till you can smell the aroma. Once the roasted seeds have cooled down, turn them into a coarse powder. Put water in a saucepan and let it come to a simmer. Add 2-3 teaspoons of the coarsely grinded fenugreek seeds to this water. Once boiled, strain it into a cup. You can drink it as it is or add natural sweeteners like jaggery or honey. And your fenugreek ‘coffee’ is ready. You can store the fenugreek powder in an air-tight container and use it for at least a month. This hot beverage would taste nutty, aromatic and earthy in nature when compared to the taste of regular milk-base coffee or strong coffee.
Benefits of drinking fenugreek ‘coffee’
There are several reasons why people are switching from regular to fenugreek ‘ coffee’. First, it is naturally caffeine free. This makes is beneficial for people who prefer a warm beverage but don’t want to compromise on sleep. Second, fenugreek or methi contains antioxidants, fibre and plant compounds which support the health in several ways. These natural properties of methi helps in aiding digestion, is gut –friendly, and does not produce sudden energy jumps.