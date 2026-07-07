Is coffee giving you sleepless nights? Change it to the fenugreek version

Despite being called fenugreek seed ‘coffee’ the beverage doesn’t really contain any coffee. While it may resemble a regular coffee, it differs in the source ingredients, making process, taste and health benefits. Once brewed, the drink has a nutty caramelised flavour and can be enjoyed the same way one enjoys regular coffee.

How to make it at home?

Making fenugreek coffee takes only three to four steps. Take a pan and dry roast fenugreek seeds till you can smell the aroma. Once the roasted seeds have cooled down, turn them into a coarse powder. Put water in a saucepan and let it come to a simmer. Add 2-3 teaspoons of the coarsely grinded fenugreek seeds to this water. Once boiled, strain it into a cup. You can drink it as it is or add natural sweeteners like jaggery or honey. And your fenugreek ‘coffee’ is ready. You can store the fenugreek powder in an air-tight container and use it for at least a month. This hot beverage would taste nutty, aromatic and earthy in nature when compared to the taste of regular milk-base coffee or strong coffee.