What is the 80/20 rule? The trend helping coffee lovers balance health and indulgence

Coffee enthusiasts are increasingly adopting the 80/20 coffee rule, which is a simple system based on balance rather than abstinence. Derived from the Pareto Principle, which asserts that 80 percent of outcomes are usually achieved from 20 percent of the efforts, this principle has been reinterpreted within the context of coffee drinking. Rather than concentrating on adhering to rigid guidelines, the approach involves making healthy coffee decisions most of the time while occasionally indulging in specialties.

What is the 80/20 coffee rule and why is it trending?

The 80/20 coffee rule operates on the principle of moderation. Many coffee drinkers find this in opting for basic types of coffee, including black coffee, Americano, or cappuccino with just a touch of sweetness, accounting for 80 percent of their coffee intake. The rest 20 percent comprises their treat coffees such as mocha or caramel latte.