What is the 80/20 rule? The trend helping coffee lovers balance health and indulgence

Coffee enthusiasts are increasingly adopting the 80/20 coffee rule, which is a simple system based on balance rather than abstinence. Derived from the Pareto Principle, which asserts that 80 percent of outcomes are usually achieved from 20 percent of the efforts, this principle has been reinterpreted within the context of coffee drinking. Rather than concentrating on adhering to rigid guidelines, the approach involves making healthy coffee decisions most of the time while occasionally indulging in specialties.
The 80/20 coffee rule operates on the principle of moderation. Many coffee drinkers find this in opting for basic types of coffee, including black coffee, Americano, or cappuccino with just a touch of sweetness, accounting for 80 percent of their coffee intake. The rest 20 percent comprises their treat coffees such as mocha or caramel latte.
There are other coffee connoisseurs who give a different interpretation to the golden rule. They recommend allocating 80% of efforts to purchasing top quality coffee beans while allocating only 20% of attention to mastering brewing techniques. Why? It is easy to understand; an ordinary home setup for brewing can create quite a good taste with the right choice of beans.
Another reason many people enjoy the 80/20 coffee rule is that they are conscious of their appearance and want to stay on a healthy trend. Drinking excessive amounts of caffeine, sugary syrups, and calorie-heavy coffee will cause anxiety and disturb your sleep patterns, for example. This approach to drinking coffee allows you to have your coffee and not have to worry about these negative effects.
Adhering to the 80/20 coffee rule is quite simple. Coffee aficionados can opt for fresh roasted coffee beans, prepare their coffee at home in ways like French press or AeroPress, and refrain from drinking coffee late at night. The main advantage of this coffee principle, according to its supporters, is that it gives you everything you would want.