World Chocolate Day 2026: How did cocoa beans become ancient money in Mesoamerica?

Chocolates are one of the most cherished delights globally. However, it has a different backstory. Around 1900 BC, cacao beans were used not only as an ingredient in food but also as money to exchange various items, including food, clothing, and so on.
The oldest traces of chocolate have been found in the pre-Olmec civilization of Mexico, in a geographical location called Mesoamerica, and was later developed by the Olmec, Maya, and Aztec civilizations developed the chocolate culture.
Cacao beans were very much valued in these cultures. In fact, the Aztecs considered cocoa to be a gift from their god of wisdom, Quetzalcoatl. However, the Aztecs were unable to plant any cacao trees (Theobroma cacao) as they need specific tropical climates to survive. So, they relied on trading it with the Mayans, who planted the cocoa. People exchanged them for food, clothing, and daily necessities.
However, chocolate was not at all sweet those days, and people would rather drink the chocolate as a bitter beverage. This was prepared by grinding and roasting the cocoa beans and mixing them with water, corn dough, and spices.
This drink was not meant for everybody. It was meant only for the nobility and warriors. Many also believed that this drink had some supernatural powers, and was also associated with mysticism and spirituality among the Olmec, Maya, and Aztec civilisations.
According to anthropologists, it seems that the origin of the first use of chocolate could be traced back to the pre-Olmec people in 1900 BCE. With time, the cacao bean travelled through Mesoamerica and made its presence felt through trade and rituals. Modern day chocolates, a favourite of many, might be a great choice for gifts, however, it's very intresting to know that it had quite a different past.