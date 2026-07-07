World Chocolate Day 2026: How did cocoa beans become ancient money in Mesoamerica?

This drink was not meant for everybody. It was meant only for the nobility and warriors. Many also believed that this drink had some supernatural powers, and was also associated with mysticism and spirituality among the Olmec, Maya, and Aztec civilisations.

According to anthropologists, it seems that the origin of the first use of chocolate could be traced back to the pre-Olmec people in 1900 BCE. With time, the cacao bean travelled through Mesoamerica and made its presence felt through trade and rituals. Modern day chocolates, a favourite of many, might be a great choice for gifts, however, it's very intresting to know that it had quite a different past.