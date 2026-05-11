5 things they don’t tell you about the tasting menu psychology

Here’s a quick run through of five facets of a tasting menu that no one draws your attention to.

What are you paying for? When you talk about a tasting menu, what you pay for is very different from a regular menu. Apart from the food and service, you also pay for the narrative, the curation and the concept. While it is comparatively easy to curate a regular menu, it is difficult to draw one’s attention by creating a narrative that joins each course in a tasting menu. It may seem like small portions but there is a larger backstory to it which takes months to perfect. So, technically, you are not just paying for the flavour but also the effort.

Filling or not filling: As mentioned earlier, tasting menu doesn’t comprise larger portions. But is pays attention to minor details like multiple flavours in each course, palate texture, presentation of the course on the plates and much more. This may either leave you tummy full (after all the courses), or render you ‘still hungry’ due to the smaller portions. Sometimes, you may end up in the dilemma of feeling hungry but not knowing what to eat to satiate your hunger after a multiple-course meal, causing you considerable unease.