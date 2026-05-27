Delhi’s Caribbean summer at Latoya

This summer at Latoyá, the season arrives with smoky grills, tropical fruit, citrus-heavy plates, and a Caribbean-inspired menu designed to offer Delhi’s diners a brief escape from the relentless heatwave inside its cosy interiors and Latin American-inspired ambience.

All about Latoya’s new summer menu

The summer menu draws from the flavours and cooking techniques of Caribbean coastal cuisine while blending them with ingredients more familiar to Indian palates. “In summer, everyone wants freshness and aroma,” says sous chef Vinay Gupta. “Watermelon, melons, lemons, mangoes—these are the flavours people naturally crave for.”

Though Caribbean cuisine remains relatively uncommon in Delhi, Gupta says the overlap between Indian and Caribbean ingredients made the concept feel approachable. “Most of the ingredients, such as the use of poblano, serrano, habanero, pasilla, guajillo, and arbol chillies across the menu, are almost the same. Except the chillies,” he explains.