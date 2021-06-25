When nadia Cassam talks about chocolates there is a gleeful joy that is infectious. “Inspired by my childhood memories with my grandmother, for me candy and chocolates are synonymous with comfort food and happy times. I would trail behind my grandmother (Mimi), hoping to get a treat from her. The best part was that she always had a stock of candy and sweets in her almirah,” says Nadia, the brain behind Mimi's Chocolate Workshop that was started in November 2020 in her quaint heritage bungalow.

Seasalt Caramel chocolate bark thins

We bite into a thin bark of Sea Salt Caramel and revel in the sweet, the salt and the crunch. The jar of multicoloured candies might look like M&Ms but surprise with flavours like pistachio, nougat and mint — all colour coded! The Hazel Nut Crunch melts between your fingers if you don’t watch out, while the Rose & Pistachio are for white chocolate fans. As we marvel at the delicate pairing of taste notes, we learn that Nadia is armed with years of experience in the industry. A chocolate historian and researcher, Nadia tells us, “I have been working in the bakery and confectionery department at the Switz Group for the past six years. We run a retail chain, Mio Amore, with over 350 outlets across Eastern India. My formal business and technical training has thus happened on the ground, at the factory level. Meanwhile, I have done in-depth courses in mastering chocolate in India, Dubai and also Europe.”

Nadia Cassam

Sourcing the cacao beans from across the globe — this young entrepreneur has created an exclusive chocolate blend that deliciously showcases the familiar milk chocolate taste. It is a deliberate taste researched and created by Nadia to replicate the nostalgic flavours we associate with our childhood. Offering a range of soft-centred bonbons and chocolate barks in nearly eight different flavours — the effervescent chocolate researcher has our undivided attention.

Soft-centred Bonbons

“Mimi’s is evolving as a premium and bespoke gifting experience with chocolates. We will have our chocolate snackables which will deliver uniqueness in both format and tastes. We won’t be opening a physical store till the pandemic eases out. But our online journey is robust,”infor ms Nadia, even as we notice that a new range of cakes were launched online recently. They have introduced a range of decadent fresh desserts that include a gluten-free chocolate delight that is the talk of Instagram right now. Minimum order is 500 gms, and they make for perfect celebratory options.

Yuzu Zest Bonbons

For special occasions and corporate gifts the exquisite packaging is irresistable. Expect elegant pastel shades and high quality boxes and decadent hampers all impeccably packed making for gorgeous and safe gifting options.

A box of assorted chocolate thins at INR 750 + onward 12 pieces of bonbons at INR 850 onward. Mimi’s Comfort Cake at INR​ 1,000 onward. Sinful Chocolate cake (gluten free) at INR 1,350 onward. Moist Carrot Cake with cream cheese at INR 900 onward.