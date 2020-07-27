Just like your favourite character on the television show you are currently hooked on to, would you also like to hold a cup of coffee to go? Then hear us out. Bengaluru-based gourmet coffee takeaway chain, SLAY Coffee just unveiled in the city with a prime focus on takeaways. Founded by husband-wife duo Lakshmi Dasaka and Chaitanya Chitta, their love for coffee stems from the fact that when they stayed in The United States, their day would always begin with a takeaway coffee in hand. “Starting our day with a coffee from a takeaway was the ideal. When we moved back here, we figured that sitting in the cafe with the coffee was more of a norm, so we decided to things slightly differently,” says Lakshmi. Although SLAY is little over a year-old, they just unveiled in Hyderabad and have been delivering to several parts of the city from their cloud kitchen facility.

Chaitanya with Lakshmi

They figured that the first thing that they have to keep in mind while getting the coffees to the patrons is the temperature of the beverage at which it is served. Hence, they spent quite an amount of time, getting the packaging right to ensure it is served hot. “I will ditch the coffee if it’s not steaming hot and the customers are like that too,” shares Lakshmi. They also made sure that the coffee cup was sturdy and didn’t spill.

Cold Coffee with a dash of rose

From their simplest filter and cold coffee that we tried to the experimental ones, we have to say that the brews taste absolutely fresh. When we ordered in, the coffees arrived neatly packed in arty black and blue boxes and the coffee was indeed hot. First up, if you are an ardent filter coffee lover, we suggest you try their Madras Mud - Filter Coffee. This classic Filter Coffee tasted fresh with every sip. If you like your coffee strong with just a hint of flavour, we say try The Sinister. It is a mildly strong one with SLAY X Single Espresso Shot, a hint of chilled milk and watermelon flavour. The hit of caffeine will help you snap out of your day-time drowsiness albeit gently remind you of the freshness of the summer fruit. If that does not float your boat, you have a variety of floral flavours like rose and lavender or even peppermint to choose from. And if classics are what you like, you could stick to their comforting Iced Mocha Salted Caramel. It comprises a shot of espresso with a vanilla ice cream and salted caramel.

Latte, anyone?

Most of the premium beans are obtained from a single-origin single estate in Chikmagalur. They also took into account that several coffee lovers in this country like it strong, hence a special emphasis was given in obtaining the strongest coffee which they call Slay X. It involves a different roasting profile to keep it strong but palatable as well, and you can order the coffee beans from them as well if you want to go the extra mile for that perfect cup and make it yourself