Celebrate the festival of colours at ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal

Begin your culinary adventure at their Gujiya station, where you can relish a delightful assortment of savoury and sweet dishes. The gujiyas are crafted to ensure each bite is bursting with flavours. Their Jaituni Paneer Tikka, featuring tender paneer marinated in a blend of zesty spices, is grilled to perfection for an irresistible sensation. Experience the essence of Uttar Pradesh with their UP Wali Thandai, a creamy spiced beverage that perfectly complements the crispy Moong Dal Pakoras. Lastly, indulge in the vibrant Hued Gnocchi tossed in their signature sauce, a vegetarian option that promises to tantalise your taste buds. Each bite is a celebration of taste and creativity, making it a must-try dish for your Holi festivities. Join us for a feast of traditional delicacies as we honour the spirit of this joyous festival.

Where: Grand market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal

When: March 24-25, 1-3.30 pm

Price for 1: Rs 2100+