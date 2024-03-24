Celebrate the festival of colours at ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal

As the season of colours is just around the corner, the city of joy is zealously gearing up to celebrate the much-awaited long weekend. Experience the rich tapestry of Holi, a festival steeped in ancient and cultural significance.
Immerse yourself in the festivities at Grand Market Pavilion as they add a dash of flavour to the Holi celebrations this year, with a specially curated Holi menu. An array of colours and aromas with colourful dishes come together in an exquisite menu of varying tastes and multiple hues.
Begin your culinary adventure at their Gujiya station, where you can relish a delightful assortment of savoury and sweet dishes. The gujiyas are crafted to ensure each bite is bursting with flavours. Their Jaituni Paneer Tikka, featuring tender paneer marinated in a blend of zesty spices, is grilled to perfection for an irresistible sensation. Experience the essence of Uttar Pradesh with their UP Wali Thandai, a creamy spiced beverage that perfectly complements the crispy Moong Dal Pakoras. Lastly, indulge in the vibrant Hued Gnocchi tossed in their signature sauce, a vegetarian option that promises to tantalise your taste buds. Each bite is a celebration of taste and creativity, making it a must-try dish for your Holi festivities. Join us for a feast of traditional delicacies as we honour the spirit of this joyous festival.
Where: Grand market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal
When: March 24-25, 1-3.30 pm
Price for 1: Rs 2100+
ITC Sonar
Eden Pavilion at ITC Sonar is celebrating the occasion with traditional Holi specials and a selection of local and international delicacies. Indulge in a lavish spread of Indian flavours featuring Gosht Biryani, UP Ke Special Mangode with Kachchi Aam Ki Chutney, Keema Matar with Butter Masala Pav, Patiala Murgh Makhni, and give a perfect end to the meal with Peda, Lavang Latika, Gujiya, Chaat and Thandai to name a few.
Where: Eden pavilion, ITC Sonar
When: March 25, 7-11 pm
Price for 1: Rs 1800+
For reservations please call 033 44464646