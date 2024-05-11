This fine–diner brings Southern coastal cuisine to Kolkata

Moving on to the appetizers, we loved the Ulundu Vadai, a light yet crispy spice-filled urad dal fritters. The Eral Porichathu translated to crispy fried baby prawn tails, had the right amount of spice to hit the flavour but did not go overboard with it.

For the mains we started off with Red Rice, which is a specialty of the South. The rice which resembles Bengal’s own Khoi was delectable when paired with the Arachivitta Sambhar which had a tangy note because of the tomatoes but was full of veggies.

A whole meal in itself, this pairing was a great start to what was about to follow. We also threw in some pieces of perfectly cooked potatoes, green peas and shallots cooked together to form Urulai Pattani Kara Masala.