Get home-cooked meals in a thali in Kolkata

Does it become tedious to cook amidst the growing pile of work and stressful deadlines? Or planning a party but don’t want to cook a mass meal?

Indulge checks out Thalios, a solution for all your food-related dilemmas. The newly opened cloud kitchen serves a variety of pre-packed thali meals, apt for single-person consumption.

The Thalis come in Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian variants which include Chilli Paneer Thali, Supreme Punjabi Thali, Butter Chicken Thali, Lucknowi Biryani Thali, Chatpata Khichdi Thaali, and more with an array of ad-ons.

We started off with the Veg Bengali Thali comprising steaming hot rice, Dal Tadka, Paneer Curry, Aloo Bhaja and Aloo Matar. The plain long-grained rice was very fresh and when combined with the runny dal made for a great meal.

The crispy potato thins or the quintessential Bengali Jhurjhure Aloo Bhaja made the meal feel homely. Small chunks of aloo with fresh pea pods in semi-gravy, made the aloo matar well suited for the thali.