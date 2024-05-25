Get home-cooked meals in a thali in Kolkata

Does it become tedious to cook amidst the growing pile of work and stressful deadlines? Or planning a party but don’t want to cook a mass meal?
Indulge checks out Thalios, a solution for all your food-related dilemmas. The newly opened cloud kitchen serves a variety of pre-packed thali meals, apt for single-person consumption.
The Thalis come in Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian variants which include Chilli Paneer Thali, Supreme Punjabi Thali, Butter Chicken Thali, Lucknowi Biryani Thali, Chatpata Khichdi Thaali, and more with an array of ad-ons.
We started off with the Veg Bengali Thali comprising steaming hot rice, Dal Tadka, Paneer Curry, Aloo Bhaja and Aloo Matar. The plain long-grained rice was very fresh and when combined with the runny dal made for a great meal.
The crispy potato thins or the quintessential Bengali Jhurjhure Aloo Bhaja made the meal feel homely. Small chunks of aloo with fresh pea pods in semi-gravy, made the aloo matar well suited for the thali.
Our next was a non-vegetarian fare. The simple yet soulful Chilli Chicken Thali with Egg Fried Rice, Chilli Chicken, and Salad made for a perfect lunch. One can also opt for Egg Hakka noodles instead of fried rice.
The wholesome fried rice with scrambled eggs and capsicum was simple but pleasurable eating. The gravy-filled Chilli Chicken added extra zeal to the meal. The tender, boneless chicken pieces were soft and succulent. It was ‘chilli’ as per the name but definitely not overtly spicy. And to balance the meal the freshly cut salad stole the show!
Founder Neha Keddia elaborates on the idea of starting Thalios. She mentions, “People of Kolkata are true foodies and have a strong choice as to what they want to eat. Thalis come as a saviour when each person in the group wants to eat a different cuisine; or when you are the only one to eat, ordering full portions results in leftovers and food wastage which can be avoided by ordering Thalis which have an apt portion size.”
We definitely recommend thalios for your single portion or bulk food orderings. From corporate to parties or family get-togethers, their wide range of thalis with homely and flavourful dishes is a must-try.
Available to order online
Starting Price: Rs 129