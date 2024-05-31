This cloud kitchen by chef Pallavi Khaitan and Aparna Kanoi gives Kolkata a unique palate

The menu has an array of rich and diverse global flavours, from the fiery and robust Mexican notes to the comforting warmth of Italian delicacies to spicy yet simple Asian and Lebanese preparations. They have also drawn up seasonal occasion special menus to suit the occasion and caters to bespoke orders too.

Try out their signature dishes that comprise Mediterranean roasted veggie salad with barley, Fettuccine Arrabiata crowned with burrata and microgreens, Oriental bundles served with peanut sauce and Mumbai vada pav among others.

Also, if you like to put up an impeccable grazing table, go for their spread featuring artisanal cheeses, fresh fruits, vibrant vegetables, delectable dips, and an array of bread and crackers, to impress your guests.