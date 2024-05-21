‘TEA’sty dishes to try in Kolkata

While the bhaanr-er-cha is a quintessential emotion associated with the City of Joy, with changing taste buds, global innovation has also found its way inside the culinary-scape of the city. Today, restaurants are encouraging chefs to experiment and for the cloud kitchens, experimentation and innovation is the success mantra. This International Tea Day, we list down three dishes from Kolkata-based restaurants and cloud kitchen which use tea innovatively and healthily.
Are you ready to start ‘eating’ tea?
A Healthy Snack
If you want to snack on something but the health conscious guardian in you keeps you grounded, the undoubtedly head over to Burma Burma. This vegetarian fine-dining restaurant on Park Street brings authentic Burmese food and flavours to the forefront. Check out their Tea lead salad made with Laphet, fried garlic, nuts, seasame seeds, lettuce and tomatoes. This is one of the unique dishes from the region which is credited for a majority of the country’s tea production.
Price: INR 630
On to the mains
Moving on to a filling meal, we have the Honey-smoked spare ribs from the Chinese dim-sum teahouse Yauatcha. The fine-diner which just celebrated a decade of spreading happiness among its patrons, offers this combination of oriental flavours with a fragrant cup of jasmine tea.
Price: INR 1295
End on a sweet note
No meal is complete without desserts. Thus, this list isn't complete without this Earl grey lavender cookies baked with care and precision by The Mint Enfold. These cookies combine the flavour of the tea subtly with lavender which gives way to a harmonious fusion of two very different yet complementing aromas.
Price: INR 500 ( a pack of 6)