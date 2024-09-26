Indulge in a slice of Ireland at this Kolkata pop-up

Experience the food markets of Ireland at The Verandah, Taj Taal Kutir Kolkata. The diner brings a limited edition special experience menu named the Food Markets of Ireland which is on until October 6. Here, you can taste of the iconic dishes of Ireland’s food market including Irish Shepherd’s pie, Potato and leek soup, Irish boxty, Welsh rarebit and more. You also get to enjoy the community feeling these markets are famous for.