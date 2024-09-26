Kolkata

Indulge in a slice of Ireland at this Kolkata pop-up

Head over today to taste some of these exotic dishes
Lamb Rissole, Irish Boxty, Hot apple pie with ice cream (L-R)
Lamb Rissole, Irish Boxty, Hot apple pie with ice cream (L-R)
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Experience the food markets of Ireland at The Verandah, Taj Taal Kutir Kolkata. The diner brings a limited edition special experience menu named the Food Markets of Ireland which is on until October 6.  Here, you can taste of the iconic dishes of Ireland’s food market including Irish Shepherd’s pie, Potato and leek soup, Irish boxty, Welsh rarebit and more. You also get to enjoy the community feeling these markets are famous for.

Lamb Rissole, Irish Boxty, Hot apple pie with ice cream (L-R)
Take a look at this list of events you shouldn't miss in Kolkata this week

What: Food Markets of Ireland

Where: The Verandah, Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata

When: till October 6, 2024

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+

Food
Kolkata

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com