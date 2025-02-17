Experience diverse flavours of Bengal at this food festival in Kolkata

Head over to Club Verde to enjoy a specially curated Bengali food festival. While you may begin with starters like Mocha Narkeler Chop or the Bok Phuler Bora, do not forget to indulge your taste buds in slightly more spicy starters like the Chicken Foul Cutlet. The Topse Maach Bhaja or Hasher Dim and Khashir Mangser Devil will keep the seafood and exotic food lovers busy. For the mains, one can relish the flavours of Daroka Nath Motihari Pulao, Shuktani, Begun Posto, Phulkopir Monama, Pabder Jhal, Dhonepata Kancha Lanka Murgi, Kalo Bhuna Mangsho or the Kachu Pata Bhapa Chingri. And to end on a sweet note, treat yourself to Gur Makha Sandesh or Sharbhaja.

What: Bengali Food Festival

Where: Club Verde

Address: The Condoville, Budherhat Rd, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700094

When: till February 28

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+ onwards