Mughal Paradise

In a quaint corner of New Town Action Area 1 lies the 500 sq. ft brand new outlet for Hanglaatherium, a specialized chain serving dishes inspired from the hustling gullies of Jama Masjid, Delhi. With almost a decade of experience in serving Mughlai food with a homely twist, the eatery has entered an expansion mode with its third outlet launch and a few more down its pipeline.

“We launched Hanglaatherium in a small room at Jodhpur Gardens with no prior experience in the FnB industry back in 2012. Both I and my wife were full-time corporate employees unsatisfied with Kolkata’s food scene. That is when the idea of a new food joint struck us. We wanted Hanglaatherium to serve food that fixes the aspects that we wouldn’t want to be served ourselves”, says Sunando Banerjee, founder of the diner.

Decked in bright hues of red and white, the 20 seater eatery is home to a life-sized cartoonised storyboard of their journey. It is as quirky as the chain’s name Hanglaatherium that has been inspired by master illustrator and satirist Sukumar Ray’s works. Indulge was there at the new outlet to taste some of their innovations.

Beginning with Cheesy Chicken Tandoori, a modern take on the classic specifically suited to Gen-Z tastebuds, we moved on to Dilli6 that comprises juicy chicken legs coated with flavours of mint, Dahi and molten butter. The latter was served with complementary pieces of Tandoori bread. Just when we were thinking of being ready to move on to the mains, we were served with a plate mounted with spicy and tangy Mutton Bhuna Kebabs.

As we dug next into a handi of non-greasy, fragrant biryani cooked to perfection with succulent pieces of mutton falling out of the bones, Banerjee spoke about his undying love for traditional eateries of North Kolkata such as Niranjan Aagar and Allen’s Kitchen.

“Quality control is something we sternly try to not compromise on and I believe this is what has kept us floating for a decade amongst stalwarts of Mughlai food like Arsalan”, adds the Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering graduate from Mumbai University who also runs a food channel on YouTube named Foodka along with comedian-RJ Mir Afsar Ali and Blogger Indrajit Lahiri.

Amongst accompaniments, Mutton Hanglaabari is one of their specialities served with inspiration from a recipe by Banerjee’s grandmother. The dish is dominated by flavours of cinnamon. We further suggest you to indulge in a bowl of Chicken Pasanda for which the Bengal Gram stands out as the star ingredient.

Price: Rs. 500 for two