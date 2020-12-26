The company behind the disastrous CyberPunk 2077 game, CD Projekt, has been sued by an investor, alleging that the investors were misled about the games performance, causing a significant stock price drop and losses.

Launched earlier this month, Cyberpunk 2077 sold more than 13 million copies but got poor reviews from the players — plagued with bugs and prompting retailers and console makers to offer full refunds, reports The Verge.

"The plaintiff, Andrew Trampe, is looking to include other investors in the suit to turn it into a class action lawsuit," the report said on Friday.

CD Projekt allegedly failed to convey that the game was "virtually unplayable," the lawsuit read.

CyberPunk 2077 became one of the best selling games of the year with the launch.

Many of those sales came from preorders after a much-hyped marketing campaign.

Microsoft last week added a warning to its listing of 'Cyberpunk 2077' to alert potential 'Xbox One' players to the game's "performance issues".

"Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on 'Xbox One' consoles until this game is updated," the warning read.

Earlier, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced that it was removing 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Play Store to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction.

Sony said it was offering full refunds to anyone who bought the game from the digital storefront.

Sony's move came after CD Projekt said people unsatisfied with their purchase on the PS4 or Xbox One should request a refund.

*Edited from an IANS report