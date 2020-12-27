Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy S21 series on January 14. But a new report has claimed that the smartphone maker will not give a lot of time to the users who want to pre-order the devices.



Pre-order is said to run from January 15 to 21. That is less than a week only which makes it the shortest pre-sale window by Samsung. Usually, pre-orders run for two weeks, as per media reports.



These dates are only for South Koren but we believe other key markets will get the phone soon after. In some regions, a same-day global release may also occur.



Samsung will launch three models of the S21 Series - Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G.



The S21 would have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus would be 6.7 inches and the Ultra would reportedly have a 6.8-inch display.



The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra shows us its camera module supposed to feature a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera.



Galaxy S21 Ultra might feature a laser autofocus system that would replace the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor found in its predecessor.



The Galaxy S21 would come in phantom violet, phantom gray, phantom white and phantom pink colours.



*Edited from an IANS report